x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Body found in grass on University of Maryland campus

There is no known threat to campus, according to police.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the University of Maryland campus Tuesday morning.

According to the University of Maryland Police Department, first responders found the man in grass outside Mowatt Lane Parking Garage around 6:00 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no known threat to campus, according to police.

Police have not identified the person who died. It’s not clear how they died, or if they were a student.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information, contact Public Information Officer, Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas at 301-405-9960 or email rhoaas@umpd.umd.edu.

RELATED: 'It's really exploded this last week': College Park clinic testing 1,000 a day

RELATED: Police: Investigation into alleged racist attack on FCPS student found claims unfounded | Student's attorney refutes finding

RELATED: Three people arrested after body found in a stairwell

WATCH NEXT: Decomposing body found in Maryland home, son arrested

A man has been arrested after the decomposing body of his elderly father was found in the bedroom of a home in Rockville, Maryland. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Hogan: Maryland reports double-digit positivity rate, COVID hospitalizations increase 180% in 1 month