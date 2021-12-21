Body found in grass on University of Maryland campus

There is no known threat to campus, according to police.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the University of Maryland campus Tuesday morning.

According to the University of Maryland Police Department, first responders found the man in grass outside Mowatt Lane Parking Garage around 6:00 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no known threat to campus, according to police.

Police have not identified the person who died. It’s not clear how they died, or if they were a student.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information, contact Public Information Officer, Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas at 301-405-9960 or email rhoaas@umpd.umd.edu.