Body camera footage released of deadly pursuit, crash in Prince George's County

A man died in the crash in the town of Morningside last month.

MORNINGSIDE, Md. — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has released body camera footage of a deadly crash that began with shots being fired in Prince George's County last month.

On Aug. 13, dispatchers got a call around 1:40 p.m. from a person who told them someone was shooting at their car on Suitland Parkway. Prince George's County Police said that call was disconnected.

Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 13, when the crash was first reported.

Thomas Lester with the Office of the Attorney General said Morningside Police officers were in the area of Suitland Road when the spotted a black BMW that matched the description of the car described during the 911 call.

Lester said Morningside Police officers pursued the Black BMW before it crashed into a silver Ford sedan at the intersection of Suitland Road and Allentown Road. The body camera footage from a Prince George's County officer shows the severity of the collision, with the BMW on top of the silver sedan.

"The driver of that vehicle lost control, struck a curb striking a second vehicle traveling north on Allentown Road. The driver fled on foot and was later apprehended by Morningside Police," Lester told reporters at the time.

The driver of the silver Ford, 44-year-old Rogelio Sánchez Gomez of Suitland, Maryland, died days after the crash. Two young passengers in the car were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The body camera footage shows Morningside Police Officer Stephen Huddleston taking the man into custody. The footage begins with Huddleston in his cruiser, pursuing the man who is running near Joint Base Andrews. He eventually gets out of the car and approaches the driver with his gun drawn.

He yells at the man to "get on the ground" several times, and handcuffs him.

Lester said the alleged shooter, later identified as 31-year-old Dashawn Redding, was also injured during the crash and was treated at a nearby hospital. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and multiple weapons charges after a gun was found in the BMW.