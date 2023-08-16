Harmful blue-green algae detected in T. Howard Duckett Reservoir

Algae blooms can cause adverse health effects. Here's how to stay safe.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission is warning residents in three Maryland counties of a dangerous algae bloom detected along the Patuxent River. WSSC Water says workers detected high concentrations of blue-green algae, known as a harmful algal bloom (HAB) in the T. Howard Duckett Reservoir.

As a precaution, WSSC Water is closely monitoring water quality conditions at its Patuxent Water Filtration Plant. The reservoir, located in Montgomery, Prince George's and Howard counties, serves as a drinking water source for WSSC Water and a recreational area for hiking, fishing and boating.

Officials say the drinking water is not affected by the algal bloom and continues to meet all Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

Visitors to the reservoir should avoid all recreational water contact. If water contact occurs, rinse off immediately with clean water. Do not allow pets to swim in or drink the water. This is prohibited at all times by WSSC Water watershed regulations.

If you catch a fish in the reservoir, wash the filets thoroughly with drinking water. Do not eat consume fish livers or digestive organs from fish caught in the reservoir, WSSC Water says.

If you, your pet, or someone you know has come in contact with or ingested water at the reservoir, call your local health department: