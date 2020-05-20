Blue Angels flyover Annapolis to surprise Midshipmen Class of 2020

Keep your eyes peeled! The Blue Angels are paying tribute to the Naval Academy 2020 graduating class!

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Blue Angels are doing a surprise flyover at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. to honor the Midshipmen Class of 2020 on Wednesday morning.

The flyover is set to take off at 10:45 a.m. overhead the academy then they will turn to the East across the Severn River and will go South toward the Chesapeake between each pass.

Each of the flyover runs will pay tribute to the class of 2020. The third run will be a symbolic salute to the "strength and resilience" demonstrated by the class.

The flyover is expected to take about 10-15 minutes and they will be in the air briefly. So be sure to look up as the Blue Angels honor the class that has decided to join the fleet as Navy and Marine Corps officers.

On May 2, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and the Air Force took the skies over Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta.