ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Billionaire philanthropist and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg traveled to Maryland’s State House Tuesday to hold up the state’s recently passed gun safety measures under a Republican governor as example of common sense gun reform.

Bloomberg, a former Republican, said he was visiting as he weighs a possible bid to run for president as a Democrat.

“Thank you to Maryland for being very active in passing some gun laws that made some sense,” Bloomberg said after meeting with Maryland legislators. “One of the things it has done is it has stopped a lot of suicides in Maryland.”

Bloomberg singled out Maryland’s so-called Red Flag Law, which allows for families, health professionals or police to apply for Extreme Protective Orders against people they fear are at immediate risk for violence or suicide.

The orders allow police to temporarily seize guns while a judge considers the case.

In the first three months since the law went into effect in Maryland in October of 2018, at least 302 Extreme Protective Orders were granted.

At least four of the cases involved threats to schools.

After reviews, judges found no justification for seizures and ordered guns returned in nearly half the cases so far.

Gun rights advocates say Maryland’s law is a violation of the Second Amendment.

In a letter written by Maryland Shall Issue, an organization dedicated to the preservation of gun owners’ rights, the group’s president, Mark Pennak, urged Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to veto the bill last year, stating that it was “a grossly illegal, partisan attack on gun ownership in Maryland.”