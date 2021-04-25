Bladensburg police officer accused of sex crimes with child

The 34-year-old officer worked for the Bladensburg Police Department in Prince George’s County.

BALTIMORE — A police officer in Maryland has been arrested on child sex crimes charges.

The Baltimore County Police Department says 34-year-old LoQune Lee Brown turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.

A corporal with the Bladensburg Police Department in Prince George’s County, Brown was being held pending a bail review hearing.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Brown.

Baltimore County police said an investigation found that between July and November 2020, Brown sexually assaulted a juvenile on two separate occasions.

