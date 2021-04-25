x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Bladensburg police officer accused of sex crimes with child

The 34-year-old officer worked for the Bladensburg Police Department in Prince George’s County.
Credit: Thinkstock
Old priston with it's bars locked up

BALTIMORE — A police officer in Maryland has been arrested on child sex crimes charges. 

The Baltimore County Police Department says 34-year-old LoQune Lee Brown turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday. 

A corporal with the Bladensburg Police Department in Prince George’s County, Brown was being held pending a bail review hearing.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Brown, who worked for the Bladensburg Police Department in Prince George’s County. 

Baltimore County police said an investigation found that between July and November 2020, Brown sexually assaulted a juvenile on two separate occasions.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Northern Virginia doctor indicted on rape charges in Fairfax County

RELATED: Officials: Jury recommends hundreds of years in prison for DC detective convicted of child sex crimes

RELATED: Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after being charged

RELATED: Prince George's County officer charged with sex crimes involving 

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news