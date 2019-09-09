A 73-year-old woman from Bladensburg, Md. is facing murder charges after police said she beat her 82-year-old neighbor to death with a brick during a dispute.

Police said Bladensburg officers found the victim on Sept. 8 behind an apartment building in the 5000 block of Emerson Street in a garden.

The suspect, Chun Yong Oh, 73, faces first and second degree murder charges.

According to the Prince George's Police Department, the victim had upper body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation reveals Oh and the victim had been in a dispute prior to the murder," PGPD said in a statement. "Oh then struck the victim multiple times with a brick."

Police said Oh called 911 to report the murder. She's being held without bond.

