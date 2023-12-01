Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to make pit stop in Baltimore on their tour

The duo is expected to perform at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7.

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced that they are going on tour together.

The 2023 U.S. tour will begin in Inglewood, California in March and end in Minneapolis, Minnesota in November.

DMV residents will have the best chance of catching the duo perform on their second to last stop in Maryland at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7.

The 2023 tour schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 10: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Saturday, April 8: T&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

T&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Friday, May 19: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Friday, June 16: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Saturday, August 5: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Saturday, August 19: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Saturday, September 23 : Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Saturday, October 7: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Friday, November 10: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Most of the shows will begin at 7 p.m., with a special VIP tailgate party scheduled for August 19 at 4 p.m., when Joel and Nicks make their stop in Kansas City.

Tickets to watch the duo perform together go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two Icons! One Night! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks live for the first time at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/t5NX7nuJa5 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 12, 2023