Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to make pit stop in Baltimore on their tour

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced that they are going on tour together.
The 2023 U.S. tour will begin in Inglewood, California in March and end in Minneapolis, Minnesota in November.
DMV residents will have the best chance of catching the duo perform on their second to last stop in Maryland at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7.
The 2023 tour schedule is as follows:
- Friday, March 10: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
- Saturday, April 8: T&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
- Friday, May 19: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Friday, June 16: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Saturday, August 5: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
- Saturday, August 19: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Saturday, September 23: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
- Saturday, October 7: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
- Friday, November 10: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Most of the shows will begin at 7 p.m., with a special VIP tailgate party scheduled for August 19 at 4 p.m., when Joel and Nicks make their stop in Kansas City.
Tickets to watch the duo perform together go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
WATCH NEXT:
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.