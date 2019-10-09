MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A snake bit a hiker walking on the Billy Goat Trail Monday afternoon in Montgomery County, Md.

The public information officer confirmed one person was hurt on section C of the trail. He said Montgomery County Swift Water Rescue Team were staging and emergency responders took the hiker to the hospital.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Section C is a 1.7 mile loop that returns to the C&O Canal and is considered the easiest of the three sections of the Billy Goat Trail loop, though it does have a few rock scrambles.

