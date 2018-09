LANHAM, Md. -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Lanham late Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Annapolis Road when a car and a bicycle crashed for reasons unknown.

Prince George's County police said the man on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt and stayed at the scene of the crash.

The area of Annapolis Road and Washington Blvd. was shut down for the investigation.

