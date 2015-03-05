x
Maryland

Member of NSYNC, 98 Degrees will take stage at Y2K party in Montgomery County

The musical event will feature nostalgic pop artists Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, LFO, O’TOWN, and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees.

BETHESDA, Md. — April Fool's Day might be filled with jokes but this isn't one, 'This I Promise You,' because a member of NSYNC and another from 98 Degrees will be in the DMV on Saturday.

That's right – it is the battle of the boy bands. Well, not exactly, but this is a close second. Westfield Montgomery Mall, in the Nordstrom wing, will host a free Y2K Pink Party concert. 

The musical event will feature nostalgic pop artists Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, LFO, O’TOWN, and Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees.

The party encourages guests to dress up in their favorite pink outfits as an ode to cherry blossoms. In celebration of the blossoms, the center will also be transformed with a blossom and lantern installation in the area, an Insta-worthy Blossom Lounge, festive photo-ops throughout the space, and a cherry blossom mural installation by local artist Nicole Bourgea. 

In addition to the celebrity appearances that will have you never wanting to say 'Bye, Bye, Bye,' there will also be ways to give back. 

Interfaith Works will be collecting new and lightly used spring and summer gear for families in need for donation and recycling. American Eagle will collect old jeans that will be used for insulating homes and is offering $10 off any new pair of jeans in exchange. L’Occitane will collect old or cleaned beauty product bottles from any brand for recycling and is offering 10% off at their store in exchange for any three items. 

Click here for more information about the event.

