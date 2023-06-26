x
Maryland

Fallen tree damages Montgomery County home

It is not yet clear what caused the tree to fall.

BETHESDA, Md. — A tree fell on a home in Montgomery County Monday morning. Responding firefighters said no one inside the home at the time was hurt.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 5900 block of Onondaga Road, near Glen Mar Park, in Bethesda for a report of a fallen tree around 8:15 a.m. A technical rescue team was called to the scene to assist. Everyone who was inside the home was able to get out safely, according to Public Information Officer David Pazos.

It is not yet clear what caused the tree to fall. Monday's severe weather could result in more downed trees in the D.C. region. 

Threats for Monday include heavy rainfall that could result in flooding, damaging winds, frequent lightning, and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get weather information. 

To report a fallen tree in your area, dial 311. 

