Calling all artists: Bethesda wants new murals

MCDOT is partnering with the Bethesda Urban Partnership for public art display

BETHESDA, Md. — Have you always wanted to put your art on display for everyone to see? If you're 18 years or older and have a knack for wall art, the city of Bethesda wants to talk to you.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is partnering with the Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District and the Bethesda Urban Partnership to put together a new public art mural project in downtown Bethesda. The art will be displayed at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery on Norfolk Avenue between St. Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue. A map of the exact location of where the murals will be can be found here.



The group says it is looking for applicants who live in Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia who have experience with large scale mural design and installation. Artists are asked to submit a resume with previous examples of their mural artwork and any references they may have.

The project is part of the Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District's "Paint the Town" program. The nonprofit organization said in a statement its mission is to "create and implement arts and entertainment projects that contribute to the artistic, cultural and economic growth of downtown Bethesda."

The deadline to apply is August 7, 2023. A selection committee will choose up to five artists to submit renderings for their mural, and each artist will be compensated for their original design work. Notifications will go out by August 25, 2023 to those who are selected. $20,000 will be provided to the artist selected.