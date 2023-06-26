Police investigating assault in Bethesda, suspect in custody

Two adult victims were taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating exactly what led up to an assault in a home in Bethesda late Sunday night. A large police presence was seen in the area, but police said there was no threat to the community.

Officer Casandra Durham, Public Information Officer with the Montgomery County Police Department, told WUSA9 that police were called to the 6500 block of Greentree Road, near Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, for a report of a domestic-related assault between adults. The call came in just before midnight on Sunday. Responding officers found two people hurt. They were taken to an area hospital for injuries that were considered serious, but not thought to be life-threatening, Durham said.

On the scene Monday morning, WUSA9 saw SWAT team trucks, and police were calling on a loud speaker for someone to come out of the home. However, police have not called it a barricade situation. A spokesperson later said the police department was attempting to serve a warrant, and there is no threat to the community.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody just before 5:30 a.m.

UPDATE: The assault suspect has been taken taken into custody. The scene is secure. #mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/iUtCcPX3J9 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 26, 2023

The investigation is active and ongoing as of Monday morning, Durham said.

Anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS.