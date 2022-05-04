x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Overheated scooter battery leads to Bethesda apartment fire

One person received minor burns, but no other injuries were reported.

More Videos

BETHESDA, Md. — Firefighters in Montgomery County are investigating after a fire in a three-story apartment in Bethesda left one person hurt.

Crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard near Arlington Road for a reported fire in an apartment just before 5 a.m. When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the apartment. 

Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and evacuate other residents in the apartment complex.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for MCFRS, said the cause of the fire was an overheated lithium ion battery inside a scooter.

Piringer said one person suffered minor injuries, but will likely not have to go to the hospital. 

Three people were displaced in the fire.  Firefighters estimate the flames caused about $150,000 in damage to the third floor apartment.

RELATED: Man dead, woman in custody after Northeast DC shooting

RELATED: Anne Arundel Co. officers rescue 4 people, including 9-month-old and 3-year-old from a vehicle in pond

RELATED: Survivor's Song | Vocalist reflects on 'surreal' apartment explosion in Silver Spring leaving her displaced

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.