Overheated scooter battery leads to Bethesda apartment fire

BETHESDA, Md. — Firefighters in Montgomery County are investigating after a fire in a three-story apartment in Bethesda left one person hurt.
Crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard near Arlington Road for a reported fire in an apartment just before 5 a.m. When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the apartment.
Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and evacuate other residents in the apartment complex.
Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for MCFRS, said the cause of the fire was an overheated lithium ion battery inside a scooter.
Piringer said one person suffered minor injuries, but will likely not have to go to the hospital.
Three people were displaced in the fire. Firefighters estimate the flames caused about $150,000 in damage to the third floor apartment.
