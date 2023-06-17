2 DMV cities make Fortune Magazine's 'Best Places to Live for Families' list

The magazine evaluated nearly 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships and reviewed more than 200,000 unique data points.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Fortune Magazine ranked Silver Spring, Maryland and Alexandria, Virginia in its top 50 list of the 2023 Best Places to Live for Families. Silver Spring took the No. 3 spot, and Alexandria ranked No. 18.

The list showcases a city in each U.S. state where multigenerational families are most likely to find access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Silver Spring was only beaten by Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

To select the best places to live in each state, Fortune Magazine evaluated nearly 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships and reviewed more than 200,000 unique data points. These data points applied to five broad categories, including education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

Fortune Magazine's ranking focused on multigenerational families, many of whom are raising their own children while caring for aging parents. They considered factors like quality of local schools, graduation rates, college affordability, nursing homes, assisted living communities, home health care agencies, social isolation risks for older residents, and access to healthcare providers.

The magazine pointed to education as a reason families enjoy living in Silver Spring, along with above-average access to senior living facilities.

"Alexandria offers copious fine dining and shopping choices along its walkable streets and a real sense of community in its many residential neighborhoods, such as Del Ray and Cameron Station. Lively King Street in the area of Old Town offers shopping from both local boutiques and national retail stores," Fortune says of its No. 18 pick.