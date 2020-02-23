MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway on Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were called to U.S. Route 29/Colesville Road (Exit 30) at 4:45 a.m. in response to two cars crashing in a head-on collision. Both cars caught on fire after crashing, causing flames to blaze on the Beltway.

At least one person needed to be rescued out of their car, spokesman Pete Piringer said. A total of three people were taken to a trauma center with serious but not life-threatening injuries

The crash caused traffic to back up on the Beltway for over an hour while responders investigated the scene. It's still unclear what caused the two cars to crash, and authorities are still investigating.

