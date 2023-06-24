Beltway closed in both directions at Route 4 due to overturned tractor-trailer in Prince George's County

The Maryland State Police said that there are multiple road closures in the county due to crash cleanup from the incident.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer overturned on I-495 at Route 4 in Prince George's County Saturday morning, causing the beltway to be closed in both directions.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS reported the incident at 10:15 a.m. via Twitter. They stated that the overturned tractor-trailer had 7,000 gallons of fuel on board, all of which is contained and there is no fire.

Officials are working to offload the fuel, but during that time delays are expected in the area with the beltway being closed in both directions. Maryland State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured in the crash and has been taken to a local hospital.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are at the scene providing assistance for the road closures.

State Police said that there are multiple road closures in the county due to crash cleanup from the incident.

The closures include:

Northbound I-495 at Route 4

Southbound I-495 at Exit 13/Ritchie Marlboro Road

Northbound Route 4 at Westphalia Road

Southbound Route 4 at Forestville Road

Just before 11 a.m., the beltway could be seen with no traffic driving along it due to the closures in place.

Authorities are advising drivers to plan alternate routes.