Several people injured in Beltsville house fire, Prince George's County firefighters say

At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George's County firefighters say at least one adult and one juvenile were hospitalized with serious injuries after a house fire in Beltsville Friday.

Fire crews were called to a single family home in the 11300 block of Montgomery Road just after noon, according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire department said one person was trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the rear of the home. The fire department said at least one adult with serious life-threatening injuries, and one juvenile with serious but not life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital. Additional details about their conditions is not known at this time

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and were working Friday to put out hot spots and search the home.

Prince George's County Fire Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Donelan told WUSA9 several people were living in the home at the time of the fire. We are working to confirm information about any additional injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.