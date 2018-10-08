NEW MARKET, Md. -- A bar owner was stabbed by a man who was acting inappropriately with the restaurant's wait staff in New Market Wednesday night, officials said.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Sky Bar & Grill located on Old National Pike.

When deputies got to the bar they found the owner being helped. The suspect was being held back by bar staff and patrons.

The investigation shows that the bar owner, Mark Paxton, 56 of New Market went up to Alexander Astudillo, 33, of New Market because he was dealing with the staff in an appropriate manner. Officials said the two got into an argument before the owner was stabbed in the stomach.

The staff and patrons were able to get the knife from Astudillo before deputies got to the bar.

Both of the men were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for their injuries. Officials believe Astudillo was hurt while the staff and patrons tried to get the knife away from him. He was released from Shock Trauma on Thursday and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He is being charged with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held with no bond.

Paxton, the bar owner is currently in stable condition at the Shock Trauma Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WUSA