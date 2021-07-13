Watch Live: 2 Baltimore officers shot at shopping center; suspect dead

Police say two Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers were shot near Security Square Mall.

WOODLAWN, Md. — Two law enforcement officers are injured after a shooting near Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Police said two Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers were shot in the area of the 6900 Block of Security Boulevard and taken to Shock Trauma with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect involved in the shooting is dead, police said.

SKY9 was at the scene of the shooting where there is a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Security Square Mall.

Several vehicles and a car with bullet holes were seen through the aerial footage.

At this time, the event that led up to the incident are unclear.

Commissioner Harrison and PIO are responded to shock trauma after a shooting involving two WATF Officers. Media Staging area West Lombard and Penn Street. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 13, 2021

#Update Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured. One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 13, 2021