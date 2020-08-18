Baltimore community comes together, helps clean up debris from deadly gas explosion

More than 400 people showed up to the northwest Baltimore neighborhood on Sunday to help clear away debris from the scene where three row homes were leveled.

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of community members in Baltimore helped clean up debris from the site of a gas explosion that killed two people and sent seven more to the hospital.

News outlets report that more than 400 people showed up to the northwest Baltimore neighborhood on Sunday to help clear away debris from the scene where three row homes were leveled.

Councilman Isaac Schleifer organized the clean-up, where volunteers shoveled dirt away, swept debris into dumpsters and cleared yards and alleyways.

The blast on Aug. 10 trapped people in the debris and scattered shards of glass and other rubble through the neighborhood. Cleanup was expected to continue Monday.

Firefighters and other first responders were called to the scene of an explosion in the 4200 blocks of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza in Pikesville, Maryland just before 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

Eyewitnesses told WJZ in Baltimore that they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake.

“I heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I saw the debris and something’s gone, totally gone,” one woman told WJZ.

The two people that died in the deadly explosion were 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott and 20-year-old Joseph Graham.

Gov. Larry Hogan thanked first responders for their hard work in responding to the explosion and helping those severely impacted by it.