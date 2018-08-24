MARYLAND -- The Baltimore-DC area beat out the New York City market for largest commercial gaming.

In other words, Maryland and DC residents have gambled – a lot – in the year.

This is according to the 2018 AGA Survey of the Commercial Casino Industry, who attributes the Baltimore-DC market success to the 2016 opening of MGM casino and the “approval of extended-gaming in Maryland in 2008.”

The market sits just behind Chicagoland, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas Strip, respectively now.

The report says that in 2017, gaming revenue was $1.61 billion. That’s a 34.2 percent increase from the year before, stemming from 6 casinos in Maryland.

Of that revenue, MGM brought in 38 percent.

Since 2008, more and more avenues to commercial gambling in Maryland have been opened. According to the report, an 2008 amendment allowed the opening of five casinos in Maryland. Then, in 2012, table games were authorized and a license was obtained for MGM.

And MGM doesn’t look to be slowing down, the report says. It brought in $608.6 million in its first year alone.

And Maryland legislation in 2017 removed language that would have upped fees on gaming machines. The fees will be reassessed during the 2018 legislation session.

However, the report warns that local gambling success may not be forever. A new casino is expected to open in Philadelphia, which may threaten the Hollywood Casino-Perryville.

