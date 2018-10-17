UPPER MARLBORO, Md. -- A Prince George's County police officer accused of raping a woman after pulling her over in traffic did not say a word during a brief court hearing on Wednesday.

Officer Ryan Macklin agreed to have his bail review postponed until Friday, October 26, so he'll stay in jail until then, segregated from the other prisoners for his protection.

RELATED: ‘She doesn’t feel safe,’ says advocate for woman accusing Prince George’s police officer of rape

Jailers cleared the detention room of other prisoners when they brought Officer Macklin in. He was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit. The six-year veteran of the police department stared straight at the camera as the lawyers talked.

An immigrants rights group that has been helping the woman said it's convinced the officer attacked her because she's undocumented, because she doesn't have papers to be in the country legally, and so might be afraid to report the attack.

Bond review for Prince George’s cop accused of rape during traffic stop postponed until later today to give his lawyer a chance to talk to him. #RyanMacklin @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Oy81J5wxxW — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) October 17, 2018

Lizette Olmos, a spokeswoman for Casa de Maryland, said Officer Macklin only began acting aggressively toward the woman after he looked at her driver's license.

In Maryland, immigrants without citizenship or documents can apply for a license that does not comply with the federal RealID law.

RELATED: Source: License of officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop found in victim's car

Officer Macklin is charged with five counts of rape, sexual assault, and perverted practice after allegedly pulling the woman over on her way to work on Thursday morning, ordering her into a secluded spot, and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Prince George's County police are pushing back hard on the idea that he attacked the woman because of her immigration status.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said they're still looking for evidence of that, and she says talking about it endangers public safety by making immigrants afraid to report crime.

© 2018 WUSA