Montgomery Co. police to host traffic seminar for those with autism, other disabilities

Participants will have the opportunity to participate in mock traffic stops.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a seminar to make sure people with autism and other developmental disabilities know what to do if they get pulled over. The department's Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Unit are hosting a course on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to teach those with disabilities how to be safe behind the wheel.

During the course. general driver safety will be discussed, and participants will have the opportunity to participate in mock traffic stops. Those who wish to participate must first complete an online course before signing up for the mock traffic stop.

Participants must also have a valid driver's license or learner's permit for the mock traffic stop portion. The Montgomery County Police Department said those without a valid license can still participate in the online course.

Those who participate in the course will receive:

• A $20 gas gift card

• A printed copy of “PFA Tips: What to Do During a Traffic Stop”

• An envelope which can be used to hold the person’s registration card, insurance card, disclosure card, and a copy of the PFA Tips article with tips about autism for the officer on the back side

• A laminated card (with clips) to attach to the driver’s visor with the top five instructions of what the driver needs to remember to do during the traffic stop • A disability disclosure card