Audit: Maryland medical examiner's office 'chronic understaffing' puts accreditation at risk

The audit says the autopsy backlog was resolved, but one legislator worries that recruiting problems at the ME's office are not fixed.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A newly released state audit on the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland says the backlog of bodies that resulted in a call for federal disaster help is over. But the audit also says the office’s history of "chronic understaffing" has put its national accreditation at risk.

In February, Maryland’s Health Department said the remains of at least 200 people were waiting for autopsies, leading to bodies being stored in refrigerated truck trailers in a rented Baltimore loading dock and garage.

Grieving families complained their emotional closure was delayed for weeks.

“Inadequate staffing has been a longstanding issue that has resulted in periodic downgrades in accreditation with the National Association of Medical Examiners,” the audit reported this week.

Del. Kirill Reznick (D - Montgomery), who is responsible for oversight of the medical examiner’s office, said the hurdles are high when recruiting employees.

"This is a difficult position to recruit for," Reznick said. "There's nobody who would argue otherwise. People go to medical school to heal the living, not examine the dead."

The Federal Emergency Management agency sent mortuary teams to help. Now, a new chief medical examiner has taken over, and according to the latest audit, the autopsy backlog was resolved.

But Reznik remains concerned that recruiting problems at the ME's office are not fixed for the long run. He warns if accreditation is lost, killers may be much harder to convict because results can be called into question in front of jurors.