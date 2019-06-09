TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy who was riding on an ATV when it flipped in a cul-de-sac in Temple Hills.

A 15-year-old boy was was driving the ATV in the 5000 block of Janice Lane on Sunday. The victim, identified Kemel Bonilla-Reyes of Temple Hills, and a second 8-year-old boy were also riding on it.

It appears Bonilla-Reyes was sitting on the gas tank and holding onto the handlebars when the ATV flipped, police said.

A family member took Bonilla-Reyes to a hospital in D.C. The boy’s injuries required that he be transferred to Children’s National Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy is pending. Detectives recovered and impounded the ATV for further investigation.

"This is a tragic situation. We are going to get to the bottom of what happened and how it happened.These off road vehicles are a danger to the community and, as I have stressed so often, off road vehicles being driven on county roadways are an extreme danger to those riding them, and it is illegal. As we conduct this investigation, we continue to urge all those who ride ATVs to please do so only in a safe and legal manner so we can prevent these types of heartbreaking outcomes in the future," Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

The Metropolitan Police Department notified the Prince George’s County Police Department of the child’s death on Tuesday after the boy died at Children’s National Medical Center in D.C.

The Prince George’s County Police department was not alerted at the time of the incident nor called to respond to the original incident. PGPD detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with our Criminal Investigation Division at 301-772-4925. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

RELATED: Police search for hundreds of people illegally riding ATVs in DC

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.