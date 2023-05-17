Assistant principal accused of multiple sex offenses inside office at Leonardtown High School

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — An assistant principal is facing charges after deputies say he made unwanted sexual contact with an 18-year-old man while inside an office at Leonardtown High School.
According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt is charged with Third-Degree Sex Offense, Fourth-Degree Sex Offense: Sexual Contact and Second-Degree Assault.
Deputies began working with St. Mary’s County Public Schools in March to investigate McClure-Hewitt after the victim filed a written complaint.
The victim claims he visited McClure-Hewitt's office multiple times and that the assistant principal would give him unsolicited gifts, discussed sexual preference and made unwanted sexual contact. The victim said he did not know McClure-Hewitt before the incidents began and had no previous contact of any kind.
McClure-Hewitt was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is held on a no-bond status.
