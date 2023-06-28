2 people robbed at gunpoint inside their own home in Montgomery Co.

The suspect robbed one person before going upstairs and demanding money from another.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a stranger at gunpoint inside the victim's home in Gaithersburg Monday night.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a home in the 20200 block of Maple Leaf Court for reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say the suspect entered the victim's home just after 11:30 p.m. and took out a black handgun with an extended magazine and robbed a person inside the house. The suspect then went upstairs and demanded cash from a second person inside the home.

After getting what they wanted, the suspect walked away from the home. Property belonging to one of the victims was later found on Watkins Mill Road near the I-270 southbound ramp.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 25 and 27 with a medium build who stands around 5-foot-10. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

