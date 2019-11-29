MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Around 45 people are displaced and 10 are injured following an apartment fire in Montgomery Village.

Montgomery County Fire officials battled flames at a two-story residential apartment building that left 10 injured, including four kids. Officials were dispatched to Cider Mill Apartments in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Circle for an apartment fire around 5:30 a.m.

Officials were called to battle a fire on the top floor three story garden apartment. Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire apparently began in the living room of the top floor apartment.

Fire officials assisted several residents and pets out of the building.

Piringer said a total of 10 patients -- six adults and four children -- were transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Two of the adults and two children were transported for smoke inhalation. One adult was transported with burn injuries. Red Cross is assisting the dozen residents that were displaced.

