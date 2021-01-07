PGFD: Dozens forced to evacuate out of homes after apartment building fire in Landover

Two people were injured and transported to a hospital from the fire scene.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Two people are injured while dozens of people were displaced from an apartment building fire in Landover Hills early Thursday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).

Fire crews responded just before 3 a.m. to a fire at a two-story garden-style apartment building that housed multiple families in the 2400 block of Brightseat Road right across from the old Landover Mall, fire officials said.

At the scene, crews arrived to the fire showing through the roof.

About 45 adults, 30 children and four dogs were forced to evacuate the building. Two people were injured and transported to a hospital from the fire scene. At least one person injured jumped from a balcony.

Ms. Wright just moved here in October. She’s a COVID-19 nurse. The only thing she has left is the dress she’s wearing, the bag on her shoulder, and most importantly, her life. She’s hurt, devastated, but thankful. .@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TzJNpuiB3x — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) July 1, 2021

20 units in 2 buildings are destroyed after an early morning apartment fire. 45 adults, 30 children and 4 dogs displaced. 📸 Laticia Wright. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/lBVkOuk3jl — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) July 1, 2021

No PGFD firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

PGFD officials said the structural fire was too dangerous to attack the flames from inside. Firefighters worked to knock out the flames from the exterior. As of 6 a.m., the fire was extinguished in both buildings.

PGFD Public Information Officer Jennifer Donelan told WUSA9 that the fire extended to the building beside the fire. She said the two buildings are connected and a roof collapse on both buildings has made it dangerous to complete a search of the second building. Crews also worked to shore up the structure so they can complete their search.

At this time, the cause and start of the fire is unknown, Donelan said.

Fire investigators are at the scene. Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross is also at the scene to help the families.

Brightseat road at Maple Ridge Apartments remains closed in both directions due to the fire investigation.