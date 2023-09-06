Yet another bear spotted, this time in Bethesda, Maryland

This is the latest instance in a string of bear sightings across the DMV in less than a week.

BETHESDA, Md. — Yet another bear has been spotted in the DMV, this time in Bethesda.

Pictures shared with WUSA9 show a bear in front of a home as it wandered through the Carderock Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The picture was taken by Ann McIntyre Mealey, who said she called the county afterward in hopes of helping the animal.

This is the latest instance in a string of bear sightings across the DMV in less than a week.

The first bear was spotted in Prince George's County on June 8 in the 4300 block of Olglethorpe Street.

A day later, a young black bear captured the hearts of D.C. residents after scampering up a tree in Northeast just after 7 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the bear was drawing neighbors in the area to watch the incident unfold. The neighbors named the bear Franklin since it was stuck on Franklin Street.

The bear eventually came down from the tree on its own just before 10 a.m.

Animal control officers tranquilized the bear to transport it out of the neighborhood. A video from the Acting Director of Communications for HRA, Samantha Miller, shows that the bear has since been released back into a proper habitat in a remote area of Maryland.

In Warrenton, Virginia, a Ring camera captured the moment a bear decided to have a late night snack from a bird feeder. According to Ring, the homeowner, only identified as Michael, believes the bear may be responsible for tearing up bird feeders around the neighborhood.

In 2022, a bear was spotted wandering in Arlington, leading the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) to share the following tips on how to keep bears from wandering too close to your home:

Keep garbage in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear-resistant container

Secure any compost piles

Take down bird feeders

Secure pet food in bear-resistant containers or inside locked sheds

Clean up porches/decks

Never leave food, trash or pet food inside your vehicle

Keep dogs on a leash at all times

In March, The National Park Service made headlines when the agency shared some of it own bear safety advice, saying that you should refrain from pushing down someone slower "even if you feel the friendship has run its course."

How to handle a bear encounter:

There are some general tips to follow if you encounter a bear when you're out in the wild. If you do so, here's what the agency recommends:

Talk calmly to the bear, stand your ground, and slowly wave your arms to identify yourself that you are a human

Remain calm and talk to the bear in "low tones" that are non-threatening. A scream or sudden movements may trigger an attack.

If you have small children with you, pick them up immediately.

Hike and travel in groups as bears often become aware of groups of people and can get intimidated

Carry EPA-approved pepper spray that can be used to stop aggressive bears

The Park Service also offers some suggestions of what not to do: