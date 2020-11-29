COVID-19's impacts on Anne Arundel Co. youth sports has hundreds being asked to quarantine, report says

More than 800 people have been asked to quarantine after 39 people connected to a youth football league tested positive for COVID-19, said The Washington Post

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County officials have reportedly asked hundreds to quarantine that are connected to youth sports and a football league in the county.

More than 800 people have been asked to quarantine after 39 people connected to youth sports in Anne Arundel County tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a story by The Washington Post.

The Washington Post reported contact tracers found about 22 people, on average, who had been in contact with each infected person linked to youth sports in the county.

Youth sports have been halted in Anne Arundel County as part of new local restrictions.

Maryland as a whole has seen significant increases in coronavirus numbers.

On Saturday, Maryland reported 1,590 new cases of coronavirus. It's the 10th day in a row the state has averaged more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus a day

Communities across the DMV have seen impacts from youth sports spreading COVID-19.

In Montgomery County, officials canceled a permit for a popular boy's soccer tournament after a girl's tournament the week before had two teams that had participants who tested positive for COVID-19.