Anne Arundel Police look for man suspected of taking car, putting two boys lives in danger

The man allegedly stole a car that had two little boys inside of it. The boys' mother was pumping gas when her car was stolen.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel Police wants to find a man they believe stole a car from a gas station Friday evening that had two boys inside. And while the boys and car were found unharmed, police are hoping the picture of the man will help them find who is responsible for the incident.

The suspect is a white male with a long sleeve plaid shirt & dark pants.

Anne Arundel Police confirm that officers safely found two boys trapped inside a car stolen from an Exxon gas station in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway around 9 p.m., in the Pasadena area of the county.

"The vehicle and both children have been located and are unharmed." said the police department in a tweet late Friday evening.

Anne Arundel police officers looked for the silver Nissan Altima with two children inside, one a 2-year-old and the other only six-months in age. Officers found the car in an ally behind a Family Dollar store not far from the Exxon the kids and car were stolen from.

WUSA9 has confirmed that the mother of the two little boys was pumping gas when her car was stolen. Video from our helicopter at the scene showed her being reunited with her two little ones after the vehicle was found later in the evening.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-222-6145.