Anne Arundel Police look for a stolen car with two children inside

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel police officers are looking for a stolen vehicle with two children inside, one a 2-year-old and the other only six-months in age. Both are boys.

The vehicle is a silver Nissan Altima (MD 2EC2914) with tinted windows and damage to the driver's side door.

The vehicle was taken from Exxon gas station located at the 8100 block of Ritchie Hwy heading northbound in the Pasadena part of the county. WUSA9 has confirmed that the mother of the two little boys was pumping gas when her car was stolen.

The suspect is described by Anne Arundel Police as a white male with a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants. No further information has been provided about him.

