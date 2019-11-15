MARYLAND, USA — Anne Arundel County Schools officials have decided to increase police presence at their schools following a school shooting incident that happened in Southern, California on Thursday.

School officials tweeted that the effort is to help relieve any anxiety for students going to school on Friday.

The school shooting incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California killed two students leaving several others injured.

California authorities said a student pulled a gun out of his backpack and began shooting in the campus quad on the morning of his 16th birthday. They said the student shot at five students before turning the gun and shooting himself in the head.

Students are escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Authorities said the two students killed in the shooting was a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy who died at a hospital. They said a 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 15-year- old girl were among those injured.

According to investigators, there was an Instagram post made by the shooter that said, “Saugus, have fun at school tomorrow.” Officials said the post has since been taken down, but it has led them to believe that someone else accessed the shooter's social media account.

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences following the deadly incident.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those tragically lost, and we pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded," said President Trump.

Anne Arundel County school officials wanted to clarify that there is 'NO THREAT' to any of their schools.

