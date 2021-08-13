2 dead in Anne Arundel County in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Police found a man and woman dead in Harwood Thursday night.

HARWOOD, Md. — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anne Arundel County Thursday night. Investigators believe a man shot a woman before shooting himself.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of Flanders Lane and Sands Road in Harwood, Anne Arundel County Police said in a tweet.

Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both the female victim and the male suspect were pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. Police said it appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Anne Arundel County investigators have not released any additional information about the victim or suspect in this case, and are working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.