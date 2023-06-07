Anne Arundel County Council votes to ban plastic bags

Restaurants including coffee shops, food trucks, cafeterias, or other businesses that sell food are exempt from the ban.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County is one of the latest in the D.C. region to ban plastic bags in most retail stores.

The “Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act" was approved at Monday night's county council meeting in a 6-1 vote. The county decided to pass the new bag fee in order to eliminate the distribution of plastic bags.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, shoppers must either bring their own reusable carryout bags or pay 10 cents for a paper bag. Signs for shoppers to bring reusable carryout bags or purchase reusable carryout bags must be visible in these businesses.

"I was proud to cast my vote in support of the "Bring Your Own Bag Plastic Reduction Act" at the council meeting this week," District 4 Councilmember Julie Hummer wrote on Facebook. "Under the new bill plastic bags cannot be used at the majority of businesses in Anne Arundel County and there will be a $.10 fee charged for paper bags. This bill will go a long way to promoting the use of reusable bags and will help protect our precious environment."

This sea turtle wants to give the Anne Arundel County Council a high five for voting 6-1 to support Ms.Rodvien's bill... Posted by Lisa D. B. Rodvien - District 6 Councilwoman on Monday, June 5, 2023

Restaurants including coffee shops, food trucks, cafeterias, or other businesses that sell food are exempt from the ban.