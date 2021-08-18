Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Anne Arundel County, police say

Investigators are asking for the public's help since none of the vehicles stayed on the scene of the crash.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning, and police in Anne Arundel County are asking for the public's help finding the drivers and vehicles involved.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a social media post that the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Route 3 northbound at Crawford Boulevard in Crofton.

The pedestrian was struck by potentially multiple vehicles, all of which left the scene, according to police. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and they are currently in the hospital in critical condition. Additional information about the victim has not been release.

Police only have a description of one vehicle involved as a 1999-2007 Ford F-250 with driver's side damage. Investigators did not specify how many vehicles may be involved.