'Lynching in Anne Arundel County' historical marker vandalized, police say

Police said that on September 5 at 11 a.m., officers arrived to find the "Lynching in Anne Arundel County" historical marker vandalized at the Severna Park Library on West McKinsey Road.

A citizen was walking by when they noticed a piece of twine hanging under the sign that appeared to be in the shape of a noose, said Anne Arundel Police in its statement.

Pictures from the Anne Arundel County Police Department show the noose hanging from the bottom of the historical marker's wooden base, draped between flowers and plants surrounding the area.

Evidence Collection Units processed the scene and Eastern District Detectives are investigating.