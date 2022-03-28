No injuries after an Anne Arundel Co. Fire boat sinks in Chesapeake Bay

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department boat sunk in the Chesapeake Bay after four of its members had to be rescued.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Four Anne Arundel fire fighters had to be rescued off of their fire boat in the Chesapeake Bay after it began to take on water and sink.

On Monday just after 3 p.m. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department had a vessel that began to take on water, while personnel were still on board, according to Maryland Natural Resource Police.

The MDNRP officers were able to safely remove all the passengers from the vessel and bring them onto shore for evaluation.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tells WUSA9 that all personnel on board the boat have been rescued and are in good health.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel are working with local resources to recover the boat from the water in a safe manner at this time.