Anne Arundel Co. Schools will make snow days virtual on case-by-case basis

Under a newly approved plan for inclement weather, the Anne Arundel County Public School system can repurpose up to eight days for virtual instruction.

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury has approved Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Virtual Day Instruction Plan for inclement weather, which gives the school system the choice to convert some snow days to virtual instruction days.

During the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday, AACPS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell emphasized that the implementation of the plan in no way means that every inclement weather day will become a virtual instructional day. Those decisions, Dr. Bedell told the Board, will occur on a case-by-case basis.

The plan was approved by the AACPS Board of Education on Sept. 21 and by Mr. Choudhury earlier this week.

Under the new plan, the school system can repurpose up to eight days for virtual instruction, with no more than three of those days using asynchronous instruction.

The plan also calls for the school system to work with the Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County leadership to establish a date by which teachers will develop an asynchronous lesson to utilize if the occasion arises.

Officials say among the other parts of the plan:

At least four hours of instruction for synchronous virtual days.

No more than three virtual days will be used in any single marking period.

No student’s grade will be negatively impacted by a virtual day. Students must be provided with meaningful in-person opportunities for instruction.

No employee’s pay will be negatively impacted by the use of a virtual instructional day.

Whenever the forecast makes it possible, officials say the school system will announce the intention to utilize a virtual instructional day in advance.