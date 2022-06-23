Anne Arundel Co. Public Library teams up with tattoo shop to offer literary flash tattoos

Only walk-in appointments will be available and customers will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Attention book lovers! One Maryland library system has teamed up with artists at a nearby tattoo shop to help you prove just how much of a bibliophile you are while supporting the community.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) and Foundation have teamed up with Lucky Bird Tattoo for a fundraiser that will help support the 16 branches that make up the county's library system.

Customers can visit Lucky Bird Tattoo for a flash event that will offer a series of pre-designed literary tattoos to choose from.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the shop on Riva Road in Annapolis Saturday, June 25.

The cost of the tattoos will depend on the size but each appointment will be around 1-2 hours long. Only walk-in appointments will be available and customers will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lucky Bird Tattoo said on Instagram that some sneak peeks of the pre-designed tattoos will be posted before the event.

Looking for something a little less permanent but want to support the library system? Customer Lucky Bird Tattoo temporary tattoos will be available. While enjoying live music and food options, customers can also try their own luck with a raffle for a Lucky Bird Tattoo gift card and merchandise.