PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man died after being hit by a vehicle crossing the road in Prince George's County on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was crossing the road, but not in a crosswalk. The driver stayed on the scene.

Aerial images showed some traffic delays during the morning commute.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

