Annapolis man charged with multiple rapes connected to unlicensed day care, police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man who was arrested in August on rape charges in connection to an unlicensed day care is facing new charges after another victim came forward, the Annapolis Police Department said Tuesday.

In July, the police department said it was notified of multiple juvenile sexual assaults that occurred in an apartment building in the 200 block of Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. The crimes were alleged to have happened between 2014-2015.

Investigators said they found an additional victim once they started looking into the case who they say was assaulted in 2013.

The police department said it was reported to them that the same address was previously used as an unlicensed day care run by a woman known as "Betty."

Betty had been babysitting children there for about 16 years, from 2003-2019, the police department said.

The suspect, Roberto Medina, was charged with multiple sex offenses, including first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Medina was arrested in August in Anne Arundel County.

On Tuesday, police announced another victim came forward who claimed that Medina sexually assaulted her when she was in the care of the unlicensed home day care.

Medina was charged with another six charges related the new victim. He is still being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the children who may have been cared for by Betty can contact Det. Nancy Moore at (410) 693-3635 or nkmoore@annapolis.gov.