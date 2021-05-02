x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

6-year-old boy shot inside Annapolis apartment building, police say

The shooting happened on Bens Drive around 2 p.m. and the gunshot wound to the boy is non-life threatening, according to police.
Credit: internal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 6-year-old was shot Sunday in the lower part of his body inside an apartment building in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Annapolis Police Department. 

The shooting happened on Bens Drive around 2 p.m. and the gunshot wound to the boy is nonlife threatening, according to police.

"The victim was taken to a local hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene. The circumstances are being investigated. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that occurred inside an apartment.," said Annapolis Police in its statement.

This is still an active investigation. 

The Annapolis Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Bowie police investigate hate crime stabbing outside a Giant grocery store

RELATED: Capital Gazette shooting, UMD stabbing cases among thousands on hold during pandemic

RELATED: 'Prayers are not enough' | Gov. Hogan promotes gun reform bills in Maryland State address

RELATED: Man dead, another injured after double shooting in Annapolis

RELATED: Lawmakers may tweak Maryland's hate crime law after contentious murder trial

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.