6-year-old boy shot inside Annapolis apartment building, police say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 6-year-old was shot Sunday in the lower part of his body inside an apartment building in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Bens Drive around 2 p.m. and the gunshot wound to the boy is nonlife threatening, according to police.

"The victim was taken to a local hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene. The circumstances are being investigated. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident that occurred inside an apartment.," said Annapolis Police in its statement.

This is still an active investigation.

The Annapolis Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.