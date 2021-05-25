2 animals rescued from blazing fire at veterinarian hospital

Several business along the strip mall were also impacted by the fire, officials say

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two pets were rescued from a fire at a veterinary medical center in Calvert County Monday evening, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. at a small strip mall located just before the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, officials said.

The business affected were Solomons Veterinary Medical Center, Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric, officials said.

Fire crews from multiple fire departments from Calvert, St. Mary's, and Charles counties responded to the scene to knock out the blazing fire.

Crews rescued two pets from the Solomons Veterinary Medical Center.

Officials said no one was injured.

As of Tuesday morning, excavators were at the scene removing heavy debris to help investigators determine the cause of the fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said witnesses told them that they heard an explosion before the fire. Officials are working to learn if that was what happened.