Angela Alsobrooks announces run for US Senate

Alsobrooks is the latest Maryland politician to join the race to fill Ben Cardin's seat.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is running for United States Senate. She's the latest Maryland lawmaker to enter the race after Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) announced he would not seek reelection at the end of his third term.

Alsobrooks announced her candidacy on Tuesday in what is expected to be a competitive primary for Democrats in the blue-leaning state of Maryland.

“There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate – people who live like, think like and who look like the people they’re supposed to represent, but isn’t it time that changed?” she said in a press statement. “I’m running to be a voice for families like the ones I grew up with and who I’ve worked for my entire life.”

There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent. My Great-Grandma told me, “if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.” I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together. pic.twitter.com/uIyO9ARbck — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 9, 2023

Alsobrooks was born and raised in Prince George’s County. She has held a variety of roles in county government before making history as the youngest and first woman to be elected Prince George's County State's Attorney. As the county's top law enforcement official, the Alsobrooks campaign said violent crime dropped by 50%. She also established a first-of-its-kind unit to investigate and prosecute police and official misconduct.

In 2018, Angela was elected Prince George’s County Executive, the first woman to hold the position and the first Black woman elected to the office of County Executive in Maryland history. She has focused on creating jobs and growing economic opportunity, investing in education and breaking ground on 10 new schools, expanding access to health care, mental health and addiction treatment, youth outreach and making sure people are safe.

She hopes to continue to work to improve the lives of Marylanders across the state.