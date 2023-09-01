A look at Angela Alsobrooks' campaign for US Senate

Angela Alsobrooks could make history if she wins Maryland's US Senate primary and general election. She acknowledges the opportunity but is focused on the issues.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is on a clear mission: to be Maryland’s next U.S. Senator. Her win would be historic, as she would be the first Black U.S. Senator from Maryland and the third Black woman to hold a seat in the body.

“The Historic nature of this race is not lost on me,” said Alsobrooks when asked if those distinctions mattered. “I can tell you that I know that voters will consider a number of factors. I think gender will be one of the factors, maybe race. I can tell you there will be other factors, especially experience. And when they consider experience, I think they'll find I have the best experience of anyone in this race.”

Ultimately, it will be the voters who determine if history is made or not.

Alsobrooks, 52, has amassed key endorsements from many of Maryland’s key Democratic leaders like U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Steny Hoyer, Congressman Kweisi Mfume among others. Of the more than 80 endorsements confirmed so far, many are from leaders in key counties like Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, and Montgomery.

Historically, a commanding performance in those counties will be necessary to ensure a win in the primary, political experts suggest.

“Marylanders deserve a Senator who not only fights hard for them but who understands and shares the concerns of everyday, hardworking families," said Alsobrooks. "I've spent my career focused on families. The issues of the growing economic opportunities: safety, income, safe communities, education. These are the issues I intend to continue focusing on as Senator."

Recent campaign filings show Alsobrooks has raised nearly $2 million through contributions; the most of any candidate in the race. But she is not alone in her Senate quest. Others have declared, including Congressman David Trone, Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, Telecom Exec Juan Dominguez, and Activist Jerome Segal.

Trone is self-funding his campaign. As the co-owner of Total Wine & More, Trone has both infused and spent millions of dollars so far.

“It's been well noted that I have a person in this race who says he's going to spend $50 million of his own money in this race,” said Alsobrooks referring to Congressman David Trone. “Raising money is important. Being able to communicate is important. What is most important is focusing on the issues that everyday families care about. Living in a place that is safe. true economic opportunity, creating jobs and increasing income.”

One issue that has been and continues to be a concern for voters is crime. Although data shows Maryland’s crime rate dropped between 2010 and 2020, when surveyed, Marylanders report an increased concern about crime. Voters have been confronted with several recent, brazen encounters by younger offenders that contribute to a sense of rising crime, though data suggests otherwise.