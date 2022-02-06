County executive asks Prince George's School Board Chair to resign

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is asking for Dr. Juanita Miller to resign immediately.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A letter from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks asking for Prince George’s School Board Chair Dr. Juanita Miller to resign “effective immediately” also comes with thanks for Dr. Miller’s service. It comes one day after another letter from Maryland’s Board of Education charged Miller with "misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and incompetence.”

Last June, WUSA9 first told you about the school board meeting fights between Board Chair Miller and multiple school board members. Those board members accused Miller of improperly spending public money on lawyer contracts, and withholding ethics complaints by school district employees against her from the board.

"Since the turn of this calendar year, this Board of Education has unequivocally been its own worst enemy. We fail to effectively communicate only to stand before the public bickering and arguing," said student board member Ninah Jackson in June 2021.

"When this board cannot operate in a functional and efficient manner, students don’t benefit, employees of our system don’t benefit, board members don’t benefit," Board member Joshua Thomas added. "At the end of the day, we know we have a lot that needs to be done for kids."

“You’re out of order!” “No, you’re out of order!” @pgcps school board meeting gets tense when chairperson Juanita Miller brings on board attorney rejected by board members in previous meeting. Attorney ends up dropping out “I don’t need this drama.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4d4jzwRp1P — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) June 25, 2021

In the letter dated June 1, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said it’s “time for a new slate” and to rebuild an “all-elected board.”

For parents, If Dr. Miller resigns, this doesn’t bring immediate change. But a new Prince George’s County School Board leadership may bring a new direction to school construction and policy.